Australia in trouble as India’s spinners seize first Test initiative

Live

Young Victorian spinner Todd Murphy’s debut was the highlight of Australia’s miserable first day of the Border-Gavaskar Test series against India.

After playing just seven first-class games, Murphy was confirmed as Australia’s 465th Test cricketer at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was presented with his baggy green by star veteran Nathan Lyon, who is 13 years his senior.

Murphy’s family, including beaming father Jamie, left their home in the border town of Moama on Tuesday to be there for his first Test.

The bespectacled offie gave Australia a reason to smile at the end of the day, claiming his maiden international wicket by taking a caught-and-bowled chance to dismiss opener KL Rahul.

After Australia were all-out for 177, India went to stumps at 1-77.

Peter Handscomb was also called in for the first of Australia’s four Test matches in India and the Victoria captain was thrilled for his state teammate.

“I’ve had the privilege to captain Todd and he’s a very easy man to captain because he knows exactly what he’s doing and knows what fields he wants,” Handscomb said.

‘Let him do his thing’

“You basically just let him go and let him do his thing.

“Out there we saw what he’s been doing in first-class cricket in Australia as well – it’s just relentless, not really giving much to score off and every now, and then the ball is just doing enough for him to get a wicket.

“His control and his ability to hold the scoreboard is a real strength of his, and he’s also got the weapons with the balls that turn and skid on.

“He’s doing well and this experience is just going to be so good for him.”

Murphy has taken 29 wickets at an average of 25.20 since debuting for Victoria in April 2021.

Australia broke with tradition by naming Murphy, making it the first time they have selected two front-line right-arm offspinners since 1988, when Peter Taylor and Tim May teamed up for a Test in Pakistan.

Murphy is Australia’s first Test debutant since Queensland leggie Mitchell Swepson was brought in for the second match against Pakistan last March.

-AAP