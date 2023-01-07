Live

Rain has again delayed play in the Sydney Test, with the start of day four pushed back and Australia’s chances of completing a 3-0 series sweep taking another hit.

After 57 overs were lost on the opening two days and Friday was completely washed out, plans to start the match early on Saturday were again thwarted by light rain.

Some play at least looks likely on day four, with a clear patch on the radar and sunny skies predicted for the final day on Sunday.

But the continued poor weather has meant the chances of a result are shrinking.

Australia enter day four at 4-475 in their first innings, and appear likely to bat on with Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey batting in the indoor nets on Saturday morning.

The hosts’ best chance of victory will be to secure a 200-run first-innings lead, enforce the follow-on and bowl South Africa out again to win the match.

The wet weather has meant Sydney’s pitch has not broken up as expected, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 while Steve Smith posted a century on day two.

While a draw remains the most likely prospect, South Africa have not hit a score of beyond 275 – or survived 100 overs – in their past eight innings

.-AAP