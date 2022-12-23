Live

A behavioural complaint has led the Sydney Thunder to terminate the Big Bash League contract of Afghan import Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The complaint concerned an incident that took place last Thursday and led to a hearing from Cricket Australia’s Conduct Commissioner.

Four games into the 2022-23 season, the Thunder opted to immediately sever ties with Farooqi after the hearing and in a statement, said “all impacted parties have been offered support”.

‘The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated,” Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said.

“Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident.”

Cricket NSW declined to elaborate on the nature of the behavioural complaint when contacted by AAP.

The Thunder have yet to determine whether they will replace Farooqi, who had not appeared in the BBL before this summer.

-AAP