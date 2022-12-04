Cummins in doubt for Adelaide as Lyon spins Australia to victory

Live

Australian captain Pat Cummins is in doubt for the day-night Test against the West Indies in Adelaide after struggling to run while fielding in Perth on Sunday.

Cummins felt tightness in his right quad while bowling on Friday in the first Test at Optus Stadium and spent the first 36.3 overs of the West Indies’ second innings off the field on Saturday.

Australia was hopeful its attack featuring Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and spinner Nathan Lyon would be able to run through the West Indies’ line-up without the need for Cummins to re-enter the field.

But a triple-figure opening stand between Kraigg Brathwaite (110) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (45) prompted the decision to send Cummins back onto the field.

Under MCC rules, Cummins would have been allowed to bowl again from the second hour of play on Sunday.

However, Nathan Lyon’s day five heroics meant Cummins wasn’t needed, with the West Indies slumping from their overnight score of 3-192 to be all out for 333 chasing 498 runs for victory.

The second Test in Adelaide starts on Thursday, giving Cummins just four days to recover.

Worryingly, the 29-year-old could only run at 60 per cent pace when fielding.

“A few of the boys called it a jog, which I was happy with,” Cummins joked.

“It feels fine. I was just trying to be protective. Obviously we’ve got the Adelaide Test in four days.

“I’m hoping to be available for that. We’ll see how the next few days go.

“I feel pretty strong, good condition. We’ll test it over the next couple of days, so fingers crossed.”

Scott Boland likely replacement

Scott Boland is in the squad and would be the frontrunner to come into the XI if Cummins is ruled out.

Steve Smith captained the side while Cummins was off the field in Perth, and would likely assume the role again if the skipper is unavailable for Adelaide.

Australia retained the Frank Worrell Trophy after Lyon spun his side to a 164-run victory to become the second most prolific off-spinner of all-time.

Lyon claimed fourth-innings figures of 6-128 in Perth, ripping the heart out of the tourists on the final morning.

Head snares two wickets

It came as the men from the Caribbean lost four wickets in the first session on Sunday before Australia was forced toil harder for the final three in the session after lunch.

Travis Head also claimed two wickets, including ending a 82-run seventh-wicket stand that had frustrated Australia when he bowled Alzarri Joseph for an entertaining 43.

Lyon then removed Roston Chase (55) in the deep and bowled No.11 Kemar Roach next ball, capping his heroics.

His haul took him past Ravichandran Ashwin (442) and into eighth position among Test wicket-takers overall, with 446.

Only Muthiah Muralidaran sits above the pair as the most successful off-spinner in the game, with an untouchable 800 wickets to his name.

“I always say he’s the most important bowler in our team,” Cummins said.

“He can just bowl bulk overs, takes important wickets and always keeps the economy rate down. Today there wasn’t a lot on offer for spinners, but he found a way.”

Once derided for an apparent inability to close out games on day five late in his career, Lyon’s haul also made him only the third Australian to pass 100 fourth-innings wickets, behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

Beyond Lyon’s wickets on Sunday, the match will long belong to Marnus Labuschagne.

After his 204 and Steve Smith’s unbeaten 200 helped Australia’s to 4(dec)-598 in the first innings, Labuschagne became only the eighth player in history to back up a double-century with a ton in the same match.

-AAP