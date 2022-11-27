Usman Khawaja calls for set-term coaching tenure

Live

Usman Khawaja says Australia’s coaches should be given a limited tenure in the top job in a bid to stop them becoming worn down by cricket’s brutal schedule and outside pressure.

The drama around Justin Langer’s exit from Australia’s coaching ranks threatens to overshadow the start of the Test summer in Perth, after a week of headlines over his axing.

Players are adamant the situation has not been a distraction ahead of Wednesday’s first Test against West Indies, with most claiming they had not properly read Langer’s comments which drew the ire of Cricket Australia.

Langer himself has moved to deny there is any rift between himself and players, with the topic likely to be a recurring theme with him in commentary this season.

Likewise, players have backed new coach Andrew McDonald to a man, denying there should be any pressure on him ahead of his first home Test summer after a failed T20 World Cup campaign.

But regardless of the coach, Khawaja believes it would be best if any mentors’ time in the job was limited.

“I really think JL for the time he came in for the transition and what was happening at the time, he was probably the perfect person to come in,” Khawaja said.

“This job is tough and in my personal opinion, Australian coaches shouldn’t have more than a four-to-five year window where they can coach.

“Because this job will get you down. And things change so quickly in international sport.

“I had this conversation with Andrew McDonald even before he became the coach. And he actually agreed with me.

“US Presidency they have two terms of four years. I think there needs to be a similar thing for an Australian coach. Because it’s a very tough gig.”

McDonald can be hard when required

Khawaja moved to point out that McDonald had taken Australia to a series win in Pakistan and 1-1 draw in Sri Lanka with his player-led approach.

Teammates are also adamant that McDonald can be hard on players when required.

The shift away from Langer amid feedback from players that he was too intense has prompted suggestions that McDonald is too soft and the team could lack its traditional ruthlessness.

But Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood say that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“He’s a man’s man I think,” Hazlewood said.

“He’s a great player manager. He’s so adaptable to every player. Obviously the 11 players are different. Sometimes you have 15 on tour.

“Every player is different and he just understands what they need at certain times.

“I’d say he’s more hands-on than any other coach I’ve had.

“His cricket brain is unreal. He never doesn’t have an answer, really. He’ll come up with something.”

-AAP