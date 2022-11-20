Reigning champions Perth miss WBBL finals

Live

Reigning WBBL champions Perth will miss the finals after losing to the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in a rain-affected contest.

Showers made play difficult in the regional Victorian town of Moe, with Sunday’s crunch match limited to eight overs.

The Scorchers had to beat the Renegades and rely on other results going their way to be any chance of making the top-four.

New Zealand star Sophie Devine hit an unbeaten 24 to help the Scorchers to 2-46 after they were sent in to bat by Renegades skipper Hayley Matthews.

The Renegades’ chase was in tatters at 4-15 after Perth’s opening bowler Lilly Mills skittled the top order with figures of 3-9.

But a brilliant innings from Erica Kershaw turned the Renegades’ fortunes around as she smashed unbeaten 34 to make more than half of Melbourne franchise’s total.

It will be just the second time in eight seasons of WBBL the Scorchers will not feature in the finals after clinching their maiden title last year.

All other six teams are in action on Sunday, with Hobart facing the Sydney Sixers, the Melbourne Stars up against Brisbane and the Sydney Thunder hosting Adelaide.

– AAP