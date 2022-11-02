Melbourne Stars’ Tess Flintoff smashes fastest WBBL 50 in 16 balls

Live

Melbourne Stars teenager Tess Flintoff has smashed the WBBL record for fastest 50 in the competition’s history.

The all-rounder blasted an unbeaten 51 from only 16 balls in the Stars’ match against Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday.

Flintoff broke the previous mark – 22 balls – by smashing a six off the final ball of the innings to push the Stars to 5-186 at North Sydney Oval.

The 19-year-old’s blistering knock consisted of six fours and three sixes.

Flintoff had not been required to bat in the Stars’ past three matches, but her most recent innings was an unbeaten 40 against Perth Scorchers on October 20.

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and South African Lizelle Lee shared the previous record for fastest WBBL 50, with both reaching the mark in the same game back in 2017.

-AAP