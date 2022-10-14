Live

Australia only batted for four overs but it was more than enough to again expose their fragile top order in the third T20I clash with England.

The visitors made 2-112 after being asked to bat first in Canberra on Friday, before tearing through their foes with the ball.

Aaron Finch’s side will have been grateful for the rain, which spared Australia a series whitewash with the match abandoned after a third weather delay.

At one stage, the Australians were reeling at 3-17 after English quick Chris Woakes (3-4) ripped the heart out of their batting card, dismissing Finch, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell in short order.

Finch holed out with the first ball of the innings and Marsh joined him in the sheds soon after when Woakes found a leading edge.

Makeshift opener Maxwell scored eight off nine balls before he too was caught.

Doubts grow about openers

It was the second straight game in which Australia’s top order has offered little resistance in the run up to the T20 World Cup, having been reeling at 2-22 against England on Wednesday after early exits for Finch and David Warner.

Maxwell’s form remains a huge concern. He has made just 30 runs in his last seven T20 innings.

Multiple delays meant the game was reduced to 12 overs per side, with England captain Jos Buttler in imperious form blasting an unbeaten 65 that included eight boundaries.

He had help from Dawid Malan, who crunched four boundaries in his 23, the duo, adding 56 together.

After the second rain delay England sought to make the most of their limited overs, taking 30 off the first eight balls when play resumed.

Australia, who will face England again in the World Cup Super 12, will only play once more before the tournament begins, facing off against India in Brisbane on Monday.

-AAP