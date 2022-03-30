Live

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne was remembered by family, friends, international celebrities and the nation’s political elite at a state memorial in Melbourne.

About 55,000 people flocked to the MCG for Wednesday’s service after the spin king’s death, at age 52, from a suspected heart attack in Thailand on March 4.

In a touching speech, Keith Warne led tributes and described his son’s death as the “darkest day in our family’s life”.

“Mate, your mother and I can’t imagine a life without you. You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken,” he said.

Despite the family’s heartache, Warne’s father spoke of his community work after the devastating and deadly 2009 Black Saturday bushfires and his love of outwitting his unsuspecting younger brother, Jason.

“He would tell Jason how quick he was and as he was so much quicker than Shane, why doesn’t he run up the local shop and get him a chocolate bar and Coke … young Jason fell for it every time,” Keith said of his early days.

Music legend Elton John performed a pre-recorded version of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and branded Warne one of the greatest Australian cricketers of all time.

“It’s a sad day today but it’s not in some ways because his legacy lives on and he will live on through future generations,” the singer said.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sang a remote rendition of Yellow, Ed Sheeran performed Thinking Out Loud, and a favourite by Robbie Williams, Angels.

The latter hailed Warne’s ability to “transcend tribalism” despite “dismantling England too many times”.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman added his voice to the chorus of virtual tributes, saying Warne made the most of every second in his 52 years.

“Man, he sucked the marrow out of life. There was no one like you, Warnie, and never will be again,” he said.

Actor Eric Bana, dual British Open champion Greg Norman, US surfer Kelly Slater and Australian singers Kylie and Dannii Minogue were among others to memorialise the cricket great.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was jeered when introduced by host Eddie McGuire, while Premier Daniel Andrews could not attend the event after contracting COVID-19.

Others at the MCG, the site of Warne’s hat-trick in 1994 and 700th Test wicket in 2006, included former Australian captain Allan Border, ex-English skipper Nasser Hussain and West Indian great Brian Lara.

Friend and St Kilda great Aaron Hamill gave an insight into Warne’s larrikin nature, when the cricketer served as his best man and leaned in for a hug just before the nuptials.

“He said ‘mate, it’s not too late’ and, Shane being Shane, he pulled out two passports. He managed to get his hands on my passport as a bit of a gag,” Hamill said.

Warne’s everyman appeal was on full display outside the ground.

His statue once again became a shrine dotted with Victoria Bitter cans and baked beans – two of his great loves.

One fan, Melburnian Phil Muscat, was sipping a VB in memory of his fallen idol.

“He really made you feel like he was your mate even though you’d never met him,” he told AAP.

Cricket whites and zinc-clad university student Blair Burns, another pilgrim to Warne’s statue, said he inspired a generation to bowl leg-spin.

“The memories go beyond the ‘G. I think back to the backyard as a kid being out there trying to rip it like Warnie. That’s what we all wanted to do,” he said.

Warne’s children, Jackson, Summer and Brooke, later unveiled an MCG stand renamed in their father’s honour.

-AAP