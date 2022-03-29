Live

Star allrounder Ellyse Perry will watch Australia’s World Cup semi-final against the West Indies from the sidelines on Wednesday after failing to overcome a back complaint.

In a painful repeat of the 2020 T20 World Cup — when Perry watched on after a hamstring injury kept her out of the finals — Perry is again an onlooker as a major tournament reached the business end.

Perry suffered back spasms in last Tuesday’s group stage win over South Africa and sat out training for a week in the hope of overcoming her ailment.

However, captain Meg Lanning said after training on Monday it was clear Perry wouldn’t be able to line up against West Indies.

“Unfortunately she just ran out of time to prove her fitness,” Lanning said.

“She batted a little bit in the nets yesterday and felt OK, but she just wasn’t in a position unfortunately to be able to perform at the level needed.

“We will go in without her tomorrow and we’ll keep assessing her if we are to progress in the tournament.

“Unfortunate for her and the team obviously a big blow, but we feel like we’ve got some good depth to be able to cover it and we’re gonna have to do that tomorrow.”

Perry remains in the frame for a start in the World Cup final on Sunday, should Australia win through, but Lanning wasn’t of a mind to speculate on her availability.

“The team and and squad is very focused on tomorrow and making sure that we’re putting out our best game because everything else is is irrelevant,” she said.

Perry was player of the match in Australia’s group stage win over West Indies a fortnight ago, taking 3-22 to skittle the top order.

Since then, the 31-year-old has battled, bowling a 12-ball over against India with six wides and an awful beamer in a short spell against South Africa before retiring hurt.

Lanning reported no other injury problems, with Darcie Brown near certain to return to the team to boost the bowling stocks.

The match begins at 11am local time (9am AEDT) at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Wednesday.

– AAP