Cricket great Rod Marsh dies of massive heart attack aged 74
Cricket great Rod Marsh dies of massive heart attack aged 74

Rod Marsh
Marsh was a mainstay of the Australian team in the 1970s and '80s. Photo: Getty
Australian cricket great Rod Marsh has died at the age of 74 after suffering a severe heart attack last week.

The former Test wicketkeeper and coach died in an Adelaide hospital after being transferred from Bundaberg this week.

Marsh played 96 Test matches for Australia between 1970-1984, retiring with a then world record of 355 dismissals, 95 of which came off the bowling of his great mate, Dennis Lillee.

Cricket Australia Rod Marsh
