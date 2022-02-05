Odds shorten on Justin Langer taking charge as England’s cricket coach

Live

Andrew Strauss, English cricket’s new head honcho, has offered more credence to rumours linking Justin Langer with their head coach’s job.

Speaking just hours before Langer quit his post as Australia’s coach, Strauss said he “wouldn’t rule him out” as an option to replace Chris Silverwood.

The former England opener also made clear he was watching with interest as the situation played out in Australia.

Strauss and Langer share a close relationship, having played together at Middlesex.

Strauss has since taken over as English cricket’s temporary managing director, after Ashley Giles stepped down from the role this week following the Ashes debacle.

“I know him well and on the surface he’s done a very good job with that Australian cricket team so I wouldn’t rule him out (for the coaching job),” said Strauss.

He did add, though: “I’m sure there are plenty of others as well.”

On a day when batting coach Graham Thorpe became the third person to go following the Ashes, Strauss added: “I personally feel someone with an outside view who can check and challenge the thoughts within the dressing room is a healthy thing.”

Vaughan’s plea

Strauss’ comments come after former England Test captain Michael Vaughan implored cricket officials to go after Langer if he was to become a free agent.

Langer often embraced his battle with the Barmy Army during his time as a player, as he and fellow opener Matthew Hayden made life increasingly hard for England.

But he would be considered a coup as a coach, with Vaughan stressing they need his hard-line approach.

“I do not see any one else better suited than Langer to crack heads together and bring some tough management to a group of England players who have become too cosy recently,” Vaughan wrote in a column for UK newspaper The Telegraph.

“This England Test team needs some tough love. Joe Root needs a forceful coach next to him too.”

-AAP