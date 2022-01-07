Sport Cricket Rain delays start of day three at SCG
Live

SCG
Showers in Sydney have resulted in a delay for a third straight day of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG. Photo: AAP
Rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG.

The action was set to start at 10am AEDT, 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled, in an effort to make up overs lost on day one.

But showers, which are expected to interrupt all five days of the contest, returned.

The covers are now off and umpires are hopeful play will resume at 12.10pm, provided the rain doesn’t return.

England will resume at 0-13, having navigated five overs on Thursday afternoon.

Australia declared at 8-416 late on day two after Usman Khawaja celebrated his recall with an impressive knock of 137.

The hosts hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.

-AAP

