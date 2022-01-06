Sport Cricket Smith seventh on Australia’s all-time run-scoring charts
Updated:
Live

Smith seventh on Australia’s all-time run-scoring charts

Steve Smith record
Steve Smith has moved to seventh on the list of Australia's most prolific Test batters. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Steve Smith has climbed to seventh on the list of Australia’s all-time leading Test run-scorers, overtaking Justin Langer.

Smith enjoyed a promising start to day two of the fourth Ashes Test, reaching 35 not out in the rain-marred morning session.

In doing so, the classy right-hander added another notable milestone to his decorated Test career.

Smith, playing his 81st Test, has 7702 career runs and now sits above national coach Langer (7696) on the list of Australia’s most prolific Test batters.

The achievement is all the more remarkable given the former skipper was first selected as a frontline legspinner.

Smith only started his rise and rise as one of the world’s best batters in 2013, when recalled to Australia’s Test side.

The 32-year-old should soon move above sixth-placed Mark Waugh (8029 runs) on Australia’s run-scoring charts.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Scott Morrison will fund rapid antigen tests
Scott Morrison refuses to provide free rapid antigen tests for all Australians
food plant-based
The four plant-based foods we should eat every week – and the science why
sleep
Headed back to work? Here’s the easiest way to reset your sleep schedule
finances
Five simple ways to get your finances off to a good start in 2022
Accessing home equity and other tips to boost your retirement income
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic refused entry into Australia after visa rejected