Australia 1-56 during rain-hit fourth Test

Australia have opted to bat first under overcast skies at the SCG, reaching 0-8 before rain halted play in the opening session of the fourth Ashes Test.

David Warner and Marcus Harris batted for 4.3 overs before umpires called for the covers.

Play, having been halted at 11.20 am AEDT, is slated to resume at 12pm.

Further showers are expected on Wednesday and throughout the match.

The start of play was pushed back to 11 am AEDT because of rain.

“It looks a really good batting wicket,” Australia skipper Pat Cummins said after winning the toss.

“Probably more grass than we normally expect here.

“Openers have to work hard this morning, but runs are there.

“SCG has always been a bat-first wicket.”

England captain Joe Root said he would also have batted first if given the chance.

Australia and England named their respective line-ups on match eve, both opting for one change.

Usman Khawaja is playing his first Test since 2019, having been called up in the absence of Travis Head to bat at No.5.

Head remained in Melbourne, having contracted COVID-19 after the Boxing Day Test.

The tourists recalled veteran paceman Stuart Broad in place of Ollie Robinson.

Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, having crushed England by an innings and 14 runs at the MCG.

– AAP