Sport Cricket Pummelled Poms boot four from Boxing Day Test lineup
Live

Pummelled Poms boot four from Boxing Day Test lineup

ashes 2021 gabba
England's Rory Burns was clean-bowled with the very first ball of the 2021 Ashes. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Under-siege England have made four changes for the must-win Boxing Day Ashes Test.

Opener Rory Burns and paceman Stuart Broad have been dropped, along with Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.

Bowlers Mark Wood and Jack Leach will return to the XI, while Zak Crawley and Jonathan Bairstow will play their first Tests in this series.

England also confirmed Jos Buttler will continue as wicketkeeper, rather than Bairstow taking over the gloves.

“We’re certainly not here to just take part and let 70,000 people enjoy another Australian victory,” Buttler said.

“We have to fight back, we want to win the series and we want to win this Test match. We’ll take that ‘backs against the wall’ attitude because that’s what we need to have.

“I’m sure it will be a hostile environment here but that’s to be embraced and enjoyed, everyone is excited to be here.

“This is why you play the game because you want to be part of big occasions. It isn’t always going to be easy, but you need to turn up in tough situations and play well when it’s hard.”

ENGLAND: Joe Root (capt), Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Butler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

english football covid
COVID-19 hits English Boxing Day soccer
mackay plane crash
Passenger dies in Qld beach plane crash
covid booster three months
COVID booster shot intervals to be slashed
perth covid backpacker
Perth hostel locked down amid community COVID spread
christmas eve covid flights
Airport chaos as dozens of flights grounded on Christmas Eve
joan didion die
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies