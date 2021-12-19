The Ashes: Poms lose captain Joe Root to warm-up mishap

Live

England captain Joe Root has been injured in pre-game warm-ups and won’t take the field for start of day four of the second Ashes Test.

Root was hit in the abdomen while having throw-downs ahead of Sunday’s play at Adelaide Oval.

“He is currently being assessed by the England medical team,” a team spokesman said.

Ben Stokes will lead England as the tourists seek to avoid defeat in Adelaide and go two-nil down in the five-Test series.

The Englishmen would then need to win the remaining three Tests to reclaim the Ashes.

Australia resume on Sunday in a position of power at 1-45 – a lead of 282 runs.

The hosts are expected to try to bat until the night session before sending England in again.

“We hold all the cards with when we want to bowl, how big a lead we want to have,” Australian paceman Mitchell Starc said after play on Saturday night.

“Obviously the night sessions are a big one, or certainly we see them as a big one, as a big striking session if you like with the new ball and conditions.

“Certainly we have got a few options on the table, now being batting.”

-AAP