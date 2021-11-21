Live

Tim Paine has admitted he believed the sexting scandal that has cost him the Australian Test captaincy was a ticking time bomb that was always going to become public at some point.

“I thought the issue was dealt with, but it always popped up around a big series, or at the start of the cricket season,” Paine said in a Herald Sun interview beside his wife Bonnie.

The ramifications of Paine’s resignation from the captaincy are continuing to flow in Australian cricket in the Ashes lead up, with the search for a new captain to include background checks for possible integrity issues.

Paine was cleared of any misconduct in a 2018 integrity unit investigation, after he sent lewd messages and a graphic image to a Cricket Tasmania colleague.

Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein and CEO Nick Hockley on Saturday admitted they would have axed Paine as captain had they been in charge at the time.

But they defended the inaction since, claiming they’d felt no need to delve deeper into the investigation after being made aware of it when they joined the organisation in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

However Paine has conceded he always felt the issue could come to the fore, after previously being aware of other attempts for the story to be revealed publicly.

-AAP