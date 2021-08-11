Sport Cricket Ex-Kiwi cricket star Cairns on life support
Live

Ex-Kiwi cricket star Cairns on life support

chris cairns life support
Chris Cairns celebrates the wicket of then England captain England skipper Nasser Hussain in 2002. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Former New Zealand cricket all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support at a Canberra hospital after recently collapsing with a health problem in Australia, New Zealand media reports.

Cairns, 51, had had several operations after suffering a heart problem but had not responded to treatment as hoped, Newshub reported.

Newshub said Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra last week. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body’s main artery.

New Zealand’s players’ union was unable to provide immediate comment.

A New Zealand Cricket spokesman said the board was respecting Cairns’ right to privacy and declined to comment on the situation.

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for New Zealand between 1989-2006 before becoming a television pundit.

Cairns was one of the best all-rounders of his era, especially in the shorter formats. His father Lance also represented New Zealand in cricket.

Cairns has lived in Canberra for several years after his marriage to Australian Melanie Croser in 2010.

After retiring from international cricket, Cairns was the subject of allegations of match-fixing in India as captain of the Chandigarh Lions in the defunct Indian Cricket League in 2008.

He denied any wrongdoing and fought several legal battles to clear his name, winning a libel case against former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi in 2012.

In 2015, he was cleared of perjury in relation to the libel case after being charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.

Topics:

Chris Cairns New Zealand
Follow Us

Live News

Scott Morrison lockdowns must continue
Giving up on lockdowns is ‘absurd’, Morrison says, backing NSW stay-home orders
George Christensen website
George Christensen is launching a ‘patriotic’ news website modelled on the Drudge Report
Coalition climate change deniers
Here are the Coalition members still denying a need for action on climate change
stillwater
‘Does my name belong to me?’: Amanda Knox criticises new Matt Damon film Stillwater
aged care
Aged-care worker crisis to worsen despite royal commission: Report
COVID vaccine
What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?