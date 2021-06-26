Sport Cricket Tim Paine apologises to New Zealand cricket fans

Tim Paine apologises to New Zealand cricket fans

Australian captain Tim Paine has apologised to NZ fans for picking India to win the WTC final. Photo: PA Wire
Australia captain Tim Paine has swallowed his pride and apologised to Kiwi cricket fans for predicting India would “comfortably” beat New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

New Zealand won by eight wickets, claiming the inaugural trophy and $1.6 million prizemoney ($A2.1 million).

Paine told Australian media before the match in Southampton that  India “will win pretty comfortably if they play anywhere near their best.”

He said he based his assessment on New Zealand’s series win over an under-strength England before the final.

Cricket fans on social media were quick to remind Paine of his wayward prophecy.

On Friday, Paine went on New Zealand radio to directly apologise to Kiwi fans.

“We all get some wrong,” Paine said on Newstalk ZB. “I copped a bit from the Kiwi fans so I thought I’d come on air and eat some humble pie.

“I thought the New Zealanders played outstandingly. It’s always a pleasure to watch the way they go about it.

“For such a small nation – I’m from Tasmania which is obviously our smallest resource state and we punch above our weight – so I certainly respect what the Kiwis do on an international stage.”

-with AAP

