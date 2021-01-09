Sport Cricket Fox Sports broadcast hot-mic spray from Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds

The microphone is always on ... Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds.
Broadcaster Kayo Sports has apologised after airing an expletive-laden discussion between Australian cricket greats Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds about Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

The hot mic gaffe was caught at the start of the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades Big Bash match on Friday evening and was shared on social media.

The Australian greats did not appear to be aware they were being broadcast when Warne suggested that part-time spinner Labuschagne be given a chance to bowl late on the second day of the third Test against India.

Symonds then turned the discussion to reference Labuschagne’s quirks at the batting crease.

“That or his ADD [attention deficit disorder] f***ing pills,” Symonds said of Labuschagne.

“Yeah, f***,” Warne replied. “Jeez it’s annoying. ‘No!!!’ Just f***ing bat properly.”

Symonds replied: “We’ll have to give him the hog pile”.

“Mate, if you keep that shit up, we’re going to squash your guts out your arse,” he added, prompting laughter from Warne.

The Foxtel-owned streaming service apologised for airing the “unacceptable comments.”.

“On behalf of and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise,” it said on Twitter.

The Australian greats were unsparing in the assessment of Marnus Labuschagne’s quirks. Photo: AP

Warne’s frank memories of his first Test tour of India, in 1998, when he played alongside the likes of Paul Wilson, Adam Dale and Gavin Robertson were also broadcast.

-with AAP

cricket
