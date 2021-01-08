Sport Cricket Smith drought-breaker has Test in balance
Updated:

Smith drought-breaker has Test in balance

Steve Smith waves to the crowd as he walks from the field after he was run out for 131. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Steve Smith’s first Test century on home soil in three years has kept Australia in the crucial third Test against India at the SCG.

As wickets tumbled around him, Smith broke his Test century drought before Australia were dismissed for 338, and India went to tea on day two unscathed at 0-26 in reply.

The former captain’s 131 marked his first Test ton in Australia since the ball-tampering scandal and was also his first anywhere in 16 months.

He celebrated his 27th Test century in passionate style, twice thrusting his bat in the air in a mix of relief and jubilation.

Smith made a point of playing more positively after being dismissed cheaply on the first two Tests, driving gloriously down the ground throughout his knock.

The 31-year-old then took that to extremes late, with his last 27 runs coming from 14 balls before being the last man out to a superb Ravindra Jadeja direct hit for a run out.

Smith’s century went some way toward fixing Australia’s batting woes against the tourists.

With Smith out of the side two summers ago, not one Australian passed 100 in the historic 2-1 home series loss to India.

His triple figures on Friday helped them to their biggest score of the summer so far, as the hosts went past 200 for the first time this series.

But Australia will still feel frustrated as no-one went big with him as Jadeja claimed 4-62 and Jasprit Bumrah 2-66.

Australia were at one stage 2-206 off the back of debutant Will Pucovski’s 62 when Marnus Labuschagne was caught at first slip on 91.

Labuschagne barely looked troubled before Jadeja got his edge, bringing to an end a 100-run stand with Smith.

Jadeja struck again to remove Matt Wade, whose 13 didn’t do Australia any favours when he came down the wicket and got a leading edge.

Matthew Wade, right, watches as he is caught off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling. Photo: AP

Cameron Green (0) and Tim Paine (1) both fell to Bumrah inswingers, with Green plum lbw and Paine losing his off bail to one that went between bat and pad.

And when Pat Cummins played over the top of a full ball from Jadeja to be bowled for a duck, Australia had lost 5-72.

Mitchell Starc managed to up the ante somewhat with 24 from just 30 balls, before Smith also raised the tempo.

With the series locked at 1-1 and just one more Test to come, a win for India in Sydney would be enough for them to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

-AAP

Topics:

cricket
Follow Us

Trending Now

Michael Pascoe: $1 super levy increase worth 12.5% more than $1 wage rise, in worst-case scenario
1610001448-trump-stocks
The stockmarket continued to rise after the US Capitol riots. Should investors be worried?
Wet, wet, wet in La Niña, but 2020 was still Australia’s fourth-hottest year
‘Ship is sinking’: Growing calls to oust Donald Trump as allies condemn president
Coronavirus: Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout accelerated amid fears over mutant UK strain
Rise of the (zany) robots: From android orchestras to frog xenobots
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video