Will Pucovski’s Test debut resumed at the SCG after almost four hours of play between Australia and India was lost due to rain.

Australia were 1-21 when players left the field for a drizzle, with David Warner the man out for five.

Five attempts were made to take the covers off before rain returned while a another 15 minutes were lost as groundsmen tried to dry a damp patch in the bowlers’ run up.

Play eventually resumed at 3pm, with 33 overs lost to rain and play able to extend until 7pm, including overtime for slow over rates.

Warner had earlier fell edging Mohammed Siraj to first slip attempting to drive hard at a ball outside off stump, while still battling an injured groin.

On his return from a five-week layoff, the opener winced in pain as he took off for a quick single early and didn’t appear to be comfortable between the wickets.

Meanwhile, debutant Pucovski navigated the first 35 minutes of his Test career without serious issue to be unbeaten on 14.

He was twice bounced by India and tried to hook their quicks, missing one before he top edged Siraj for four runs.

Pucovski, otherwise, worked the ball off his pads nicely and played straight with confidence.

The 22-year-old was selected in the XI after Australia made the call to drop Travis Head, with Matthew Wade sliding down the order to bat at No.5.

Pucovski became the first Australian opener to debut at the SCG since Mark Taylor against West Indies in 1988-89.

While Pucovski has played only 23 first-class games, his international debut has been a long time coming.

The right-hander twice withdrew from Australia’s squad to deal with personal issues and has suffered nine concussions on his path to becoming a Test cricketer.

The most recent of those last month delayed what appeared a certain Test berth after back-to-back double centuries to start the Sheffield Shield season.

India, meanwhile, rushed Rohit Sharma straight back in at the top, after he came out of quarantine, to replace Mayank Agarwal.

Quick Navdeep Saini made his Test debut after Umesh Yadav suffered a series-ending calf injury in Melbourne.

The series is locked at 1-1 with the final Test of the four-game series at the Gabba scheduled to start next week.

