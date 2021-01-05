Justin Langer has all but confirmed David Warner’s return as Australia mulls whether to pick would-be debutant Will Pucovski for the SCG Test.

Warner hasn’t played since suffering a groin injury during an ODI on November 29.

Langer says it looks “very, very likely” that the veteran opener will face India in the third Test that begins on Thursday.

“He’s moving pretty well. He’s very determined to play,” Australia’s coach told reporters.

“Then we’ve got some other decisions to make with our batting order.

“We’ll get some eyes on Will, eyes on our players and make some decisions – probably after this afternoon’s session.

“Will has still got a few boxes to tick today then we weigh up whether this Test match is right, or the next Test match is right. Time will tell.”

Langer revealed Pucovski, who was unavailable for both the first and second Tests because of the latest in a series of concussions, had been recently assessed by an independent neurologist.

“There’s no reason why Will can’t be selected now. It’s just a matter of working out the balance of the team,” Langer said.

Warner will replace Joe Burns in the XI that suffered a shock loss to India at the MCG, where the tourists levelled the four-Test series at 1-1.

Calling up Pucovski, who posted double-tons in consecutive Sheffield Shield games prior to his untimely bouncer blow in a tour game, would most likely mean dropping Travis Head.

“It’s so hard to fit seven or eight into (a top) six,” Langer said.

“Heady is a good player. Averaging 40 in Test cricket. He’s a really aggressive player in the middle overs, can take the game away.

“He’s one of the guys currently in the team. Whether that changes for this game, I can’t tell you. We’ve got some decisions to make.”

