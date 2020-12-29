Second Test: Australia on the ropes against India at MCG

Australia is on the verge of losing the Second Test against India at the MCG unless the tail wags and the home side can set some sort of target.

Before play started, Matthew Wade is banking on some more MCG heroics from Pat Cummins to give Australia a defendable target in the second Test against India.

The tourists are on the verge of levelling the Border-Gavaskar series at one-all after demolishing Australia’s top-order on Monday.

Australia resumed on day four at 6-133, leading India by only two runs, with Cummins (15 not out) and promising allrounder Cameron Green (17 not out) at the crease.

Vice-captain Cummins is not a recognised batsmen, but is a more than handy player to have in the tail.

In the corresponding game in 2018, Cummins belted 63, his highest Test score, when Australia’s backs were against the wall.

The quick couldn’t save Australia in their fourth-innings pursuit of 399, but Wade believes Cummins will take confidence from that performance.

“We’ll take (any lead),” Wade said.

“It’d be nice for these two (Green and Cummins); I know ‘Cummo’ isn’t an established batsmen but he’s done well for us at this ground in the past.

“We all know what Greeny’s capable of if he can get in so it’d be really nice for them to get a nice partnership together – something we haven’t done enough.

“Anything over a 100 (run lead) would be good.”

Wade, who was promoted to opener for the series in David Warner’s absence, was the pick of Australia’s batsmen with a gritty 40.

Usually a middle-order aggressor, Wade patiently faced 137 balls – the sixth most deliveries he has faced in Test cricket – to try and defy India’s precision bowling.

Little went right for Australia in a disastrous final session on Monday, losing 4-68, and captain Tim Paine possibly on the wrong end of a controversial DRS decision.

India reviewed the field umpire’s not-out call after Paine tried cutting spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Replays showed nothing on hot-spot, but a slight spike on snicko when the ball moved past Paine’s bat was enough for third umpire Paul Wilson to give the No.7 out.

India lost 5-49 in the first session, claiming a 131-run first-innings lead, which could have been more if not for the calamitous run-out of captain Ajinkya Rahane for a courageous 112.

While India were frustrated to not post more than 326, a lower-order collapse hasn’t cost them.

All five of India’s bowlers took wickets, highlighted by quick Jasprit Bumrah claiming the prized scalp of Steve Smith to continue the most concerning form slump of the Australian star’s career.

The world’s No.1 ranked Test batsman fell for eight, with the ball clipping the top of Smith’s leg-stump in a bizarre dismissal.

The 31-year-old is enduring the worst series of his career with an average of 3.3 two games into the four-Test contest.

Smith starred with two centuries in the ODI series in November, but he carried concerns over a back injury into the first Test and has looked a shadow of his self since.

But the batting concerns don’t end with Smith, as Australia haven’t posted a score above 195 in four innings this series.

Joe Burns’ second failure of the match has placed the opener’s international career in severe jeopardy.

The Queenslander followed up his first-innings duck with a scratchy four, being caught behind off Indian quick Umesh Yadav.

Inexplicably, Burns opted to challenge the umpire’s call, burning one of Australia’s reviews after replays showed a clear hot-spot on his bat.

-with AAP