India has taken a lead of 131 into the second innings after the tourists were finally dismissed for 326 on day three of the Second Test at the MCG.

Australia’s Nathan Lyon took 3-72 in cleaning up the Indian tail, after Marnus Labuschagne had earlier run out Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane for 112.

The dismissal came after allrounder Ravindra Jadeja struggled while on 49 and sought to take a quick single. Jadeja was eventually caught out for 57.

Rahane’s 223 ball innings in 359 minutes set his team up to take command of the Test.

India legend Sunil Gavaskar says Rahane’s gritty century will go down as one of the most important innings in the nation’s cricket history.

It came under huge pressure after the 32-year-old was called up to stand in as captain after Virat Kohli returned home to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

“I believe that this hundred is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket,” Gavaskar told the Seven Network before play resumed on day three.

“Important because it’s showing character, sending a message to the opposition that after being dismissed for 36 in the previous game, to come back in this manner, this Indian team is not going to just lie down and be walked all over.

“That is the message and that’s why I think this is going to be one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket.”

The Boxing Day Test pitch was lauded as one of the best in years after day one, but Australian quick Mitchell Starc hs claimed the deck is now reverting to type.

Eleven wickets tumbled on the opening day of the match, with Australia rolled for 195 after Tim Paine had no hesitation in batting first after winning the toss.

But India took advantage of Australia’s poor fielding and a pitch flattening out to carry an 82-run first-innings lead at stumps on day two.

With Rahane resuming at 104 not out and Jadeja at 40, India started the day at 5-277.

Starc believes Australia’s batsmen will need to cash in their second innings if they are any chance to avoid heading into the third Test with the series tied at one-all.

“Once the ball got a bit softer, the wicket is pretty placid,” Starc said. “By the end of (Sunday) there’s not too many demons in it anymore.

“That’s a typical Melbourne (pitch), it flattens out, even with that bit of extra grass to what we’re normally used to here. It’s become a pretty flat wicket.

“It’s important for us now when we get the chance to bat again is to bat really big and bat us into the game again.”

The MCG pitch has received serious criticism in recent times for producing run-feasts, with the dull Boxing Day Test Ashes draw in 2017 a low-point.

Indian opener Shubman Gill, who scored 45 on debut, is adamant the pitch will deteriorate and bring spinners Ravi Ashwin and Jadeja back into the game.

“As the time goes on, there’s going to be more cracks and the wicket is going to be more challenging for the batsmen,” he said.

“It’s still important that we capitalise on this lead that we have and then get them all-out as quick as possible.”

-with AAP