Will Pucovski is unavailable for selection for Australia’s first Test against India starting in Adelaide on Thursday after sustaining a concussion earlier this week.

Pucovski was concussed batting for Australia A in the tour match against India at Sydney’s Drummoyne Oval on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old had been expected to make his Test debut in Adelaide after his outstanding start to the Sheffield Shield season with Victoria.

His Victorian teammate Marcus Harris has been elevated to Australia’s squad, with David Warner also ruled out of the first Test because of a groin injury.

Australian selectors are also sweating on the condition of young all-rounder Cameron Green, who was subbed out of Australia A’s second match against India at the SCG on Friday evening after suffering a concussion while bowling.

National selector Trevor Hohns said he was hopeful Pucovski and Warner would only be unavailable the Adelaide day-night Test.

“We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test,” Hohns said in a statement.

Harris has played nine Tests for Australia and scored 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Sheffield Shield matches for Victoria earlier this season.

“Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we’re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus’ calibre into the Test squad,” Hohns said.

“Marcus has been in outstanding form for Victoria this season and has had the benefit of facing India’s bowlers in both three-day tour matches at Drummoyne and under lights at the SCG.”

Pucovski, who has been plagued by concussion during his young first-class career, was hit on the front of the helmet trying to pull a ball from paceman Kartik Tyagi at Drummoyne Oval.

On 23 at the time, he remained on his hands and knees on the ground for around 90 seconds before being escorted from the field retired hurt.

Pucovski and Green had appeared to be in line to make their Test debuts together.

Green was starting the 45th over of the opening innings of the second warm-up clash between Australia A and an Indian touring side, when tail-ender Bumrah played a powerful drive back towards the bowler.

The ball hit the right side of Green’s face, sending him to the turf.

Green, coming off a century and two wickets in the first tour match earlier this week, was on the ground for about 30 seconds before getting up.

The 21-year-old looked alert as he spoke with trainers on the pitch and was smiling and chatting to them as he left the field, but was later subbed out of the match under cricket’s concussion guidelines.

-ABC