‘I gave my everything’: Brett Lee reveals how he tried to revive Dean Jones

A grieving Brett Lee has described how he “gave my everything” trying desperately to revive Dean Jones after the cricketing icon suffered a heart attack.

Lee reportedly brought Jones back to life twice as he performed CPR and used a defibrillator but was ultimately unable to save his mate and colleague.

He told News Corp he wished he was able to bring back Jones whose shock death on Thursday at age 59 is being mourned across the cricketing world.

“It’s hard to put into words the sense of loss I’m feeling right now. Deano was a great mate and champion bloke who we already miss dearly,” Lee told News Corp.

“Even though I gave my everything in trying to resuscitate Dean with the use of CPR and a defibrillator, I wish there was somehow or someway to bring him back.”

Jones suffered a fatal heart attack in a hotel lobby in India where he and Lee had been commentating on the Indian Premier League.

Rock legend Elton John joined the public outpouring of grief, posting a recent photo of Jones and Lee on Instagram.

“Only last week I was sent this lovely photo of Dean Jones and Brett Lee in Mumbai,” Elton John wrote.

“Now Dean has gone. Life is unfair. He was a great cricketer and a wonderful father.

“My love and condolences to Phoebe, Janey and Gussie.”

Jones’s daughter Phoebe publicly thanked Lee for trying his best to revive her father and said the family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“Our family is enterally grateful to @brettlee_58 for doing everything he could #deanosdugout,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to all of you putting your bats out 🏏 in honour of our beloved @profdeano #DeanoBatsOut

“We are overwhelmed with your outpouring of kind words, support and tributes.

“His legacy will live on in every life he touched. I just keep staring at my phone waiting for him to call and tell me this is just a bad dream.”

Hours after desperately trying to resuscitate Jones, Lee bravely fronted TV screens on Star Sports India and paid tribute to “an absolute legend”.

“(Jones) would have wanted us to be here tonight. It’s Deano’s dugout tonight,” Lee said.

“He is an absolute legend. Obviously to his family and friends we send our condolences.

“It’s a real, real tough day for everyone, not only for his close mates at home, but the whole cricketing world in general.”

Former Australian opener Michael Slater, who is in Dubai for the IPL, said Lee contacted him straight after Jones’ death.

“Brett was beside himself and just wanting some friend support because he had worked on Deano for half an hour before the ambos came,” Slater told Seven Network.

“We were preparing to get to the ground for today’s coverage, and I’ve got to say it’s one of the hardest broadcasts I’ve ever had to do.

“But we were all doing it for Deano today.”

-with AAP