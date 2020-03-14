Sport Cricket Australia-NZ ODI series cancelled over virus fears

Australia-NZ ODI series cancelled over virus fears

Australia's three-match one-day series has been abandoned after the first match. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Australia’s one-day series against New Zealand has been abandoned, with the Black Caps team rushed home due to coronavirus precautions.

The New Zealand government announced measures on Saturday that all incoming passengers would be subject to a 14-day quarantine, from midnight Sunday.

“A consequence of this is that we need to get our team back to New Zealand before the restriction is imposed, meaning it will not be able to participate in the two remaining Chappell-Hadlee fixtures,” a New Zealand Cricket spokesman said.

“Arrangements are at this moment being made to fly the bulk of the squad home this evening.”

The teams were meant to play three Twenty20s against each other in New Zealand, starting from March 24, but those matches have also been called off.

“NZC believes both these series can be replayed in their entirety at a later and more appropriate date,” the spokesman said.

“NZC understands and supports the government’s position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount.”

Australia defeated New Zealand in the first of three ODI games at the SCG on Friday by 71 runs, which was played in an empty stadium because of the global health pandemic.

-AAP

Trending Now

Telehealth
Coronavirus: Australia’s telehealth system could be, should be, so much better
The share market crash doesn’t mean hard times ahead are inescapable
Coronavirus safety: How to take charge of your health and life
Coronavirus will have a bigger effect on some industries.
These are the jobs the coronavirus will affect most
Donald Trump declares national virus emergency
australia-recession
How Australians can recession-proof their finances