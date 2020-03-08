Australian openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have kept faith with a huge home crowd at the MCG, blasting an entertaining 4-184 to set India a big chase in the Twenty20 World Cup final.

After winning the toss and batting on Sunday evening, the pair started brightly with 12 runs in the first over and kept up the pressure throughout the first 10 overs.

Healy cut loose in the eighth over blasting two huge sixes, with 16 coming off the over.

She then brought up her half-century with 53 runs off 30 deliveries in the ninth over and the 100 partnership came after 10.3 overs – Healy on 63 and Mooney on 37.

The 11th over yielded 23 runs as the shellshocked Indian bowlers searched for answers.

In the end Healy brought about her own demise, holing out to Veda Krishnamurthy off the bowling for Radha Yadav for 75 off 39 deliveries.

Skipper Meg Lanning tried to keep the momentum going, but after starting brightly fell to Deepti Sharma – pushing the ball to square leg when on 16. Sharma then had Ash Gardiner stumped for just two, but Australia’s last three overs yielded even more runs to take the total to 4-184. Mooney anchored the innings with 78 off 54 balls, with Nicola Carey not out five.

India’s run chase started in the worst possible manner, with Megan Schutt breaking through in the first over having Shafali Verma caught behind for just two.

Taniya Bhatia was then forced off the ground after being hit on the helmet by a ball from Jess Jonassen, only for Jemimah Rodrigues to hole out soon after from another Jonassen delivery – India was 2-8 and the final was slipping away.

Earlier, the home side had opted against making any changes to the team that edged South Africa by five runs in Thursday’s semi-final at the SCG.

Australia is defending the title it won in the Caribbean in 2018 and claim its fifth overall, having won four of the past five tournaments.

It is India’s first T20 World Cup decider, having gone undefeated since beating Australia by 17 runs in their group stage clash.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is leading an unchanged team, with India having not played for more than a week after the semi-final against England was washed out.

