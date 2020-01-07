BBL: Renegades’ losing streak continues against Scorchers

Perth have heaped more misery on the hapless Melbourne Renegades after blitzing the reigning BBL champions by six wickets.

Set a competitive 176, the Scorchers won with six balls to spare as English import Liam Livingstone and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (51) set the tone with a 102-run opening partnership inside 10 overs.

Livingstone’s scintillating 59, which included a mammoth six onto the roof that bounced out of Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium, helped Perth’s finals hopes remain alive with their third win of the season.

But Tuesday night’s result leaves the Renegades’ title defence in tatters after seven-straight defeats.

Earlier, fringe Australian quick Jhye Richardson (3-22) subdued the Renegades after Scorchers captain Mitch Marsh opted to bowl first.

A career-best 73 from wicketkeeper Sam Harper and a blazing unbeaten 59 by Beau Webster gave the Renegades an opportunity to break their drought.

The pair stepped up when their more experienced teammates faltered.

Aaron Finch’s last BBL innings before he heads to India as captain of Australia’s one-day team was a disaster.

The star opener was out for a golden duck after skying a ball off Jhye Richardson. He also dropped a high ball that would have dismissed Livingstone.

Scorchers captain Mitch Marsh claimed family bragging rights when he dismissed older brother Shaun, who switched to the Renegades this season, for just two.

The Renegades’ best bowler, Kane Richardson, is joining Finch on the plane to India in another blow for the Victorian franchise.

Perth will head home to host Brisbane Heat on Saturday night, while the Renegades are back in action on Friday night for another Melbourne derby against the Stars.

