Third Test: Day four runs to set Australia up for clean sweep

Third Test, SCG, Australia v NZ, day four, SCG

First innings: Australia 454, New Zealand 251

Second innings: Australia 0-107

Warner 64, Burns 40

Australian openers David Warner and Joes Burns are pushing on as they attempt to set up a big lead on day four of the third Test at the SCG.

Warner (23) and Joe Burns (16) resumed at 0-40 – a lead of 243 – after New Zealand was bowled out for 251 in their first innings.

It’s expected spinner Nathan Lyon will have a big say in Australia’s chance of victory later Monday and into Tuesday.

Lyon is closing in on a career-best home summer, having already ticked off a major milestone during the third trans-Tasman Test.

Lyon snared 5-68 at the SCG on Sunday – his first five-wicket haul at the venue but also his first five-wicket haul against New Zealand.

Australia’s most prolific off-spinner has now claimed a five-for against all eight Test teams he has faced.

“I wasn’t aware of that. That’s quite special but I won’t look at those things until I retire,” Lyon said.

“I’ve still got a lot of cricket to give and a lot of cricket to learn about … I want to try to get better each day.”

The tweaker requires four more scalps at the SCG to make it his most prolific home summer ever, surpassing the 25 wickets he snagged from six Tests in 2018-19.

“I’m very fortunate to be part of the best bowling attack in the world. It’s about building pressure from both ends,” Lyon said.

“It’s going to be a good challenge for us over the next couple of days, it’s exciting (aiming to make it five wins from five Tests).

“To go 3-0 up against the No.2 side in the world, it’s a big carrot.

“We’ll make sure our plans are clear and ready to go for when we have to bowl, whenever that might be.”

-with AAP