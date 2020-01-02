Australia’s one-day series against New Zealand in March will be used to raise funds for bushfire ravaged towns.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday that money raised from the two matches at the SCG would go to the Red Cross.

Signed playing gear from the Boxing Day Test will also be auctioned off for victims of the fires, which have engulfed NSW throughout the summer.

This week’s pink Test at the SCG will still go ahead as planned, with a minute’s applause to be observed before play to honour firefighters and emergency services.

The McGrath Foundation will also remain as the chief charity partner for the Test, as has been the case since 2009 as it raises money for breast cancer nurses.

Smoke from the fires threatens to have play stopped if it becomes too unhealthy or threatens vision, with a Big Bash match called off in Canberra in December.

Sydney remained hazy on Thursday, with the smoke expected to be at its worst on day two on Saturday.

Several Sydney grade matches have already been affected this summer, with paramedics called twice to at least one match for two non-asthmatic players.

-AAP