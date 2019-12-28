Second Test: New Zealand reeling as Australia smashes top order

Second Test, day three, MCG

First innings: Australia 467, New Zealand 7-112

Santner 3, Southee 0

Australia is on track to smashing through the New Zealand batting order on day three of the second Test at the MCG.

Pat Cummins has been the destroyer, after the lunch break having Tom Latham caught behind after he was the only batsman to offer resistance with a fighting 50 off 144 balls.

Earlier, Cummins snared two wickets in just the third over, having Ross Taylor caught in slips for just four in the first ball of his second over.

He followed up next ball to have Harry Nicholls lbw for a golden duck. Nicholls reviewed the decision, but the umpire’s call stood.

The Black Caps had crashed to 4-46, chasing Australia’s first innings score of 467.

Shortly after James Pattinson had BJ Watling (7) edging to Joe Burns in the slips – New Zealand 5-58.

On the edge of knocking up their 100, the Black Caps slumped again when Colin de Grandhomme was caught by David Warner in the gully off the bowling of Mitchell Starc for 11.

Starc was stiff not to have Mitch Santner out soon after when a DRS review appeared to clearly show an edge from the sweatband on his glove and yet the third umpire stayed with the original decision of not out.

Cummins went to the lunch break with figures of 3-17, with Pattinson 2-19 and the Black Caps at 6-102.

At the break Pattinson said his teammate Cummins had really set the game up for Australia.

“[It’s] pretty good, when you get four wickets in the first session it’s always really good,” Pattinson told Channel Seven.

Patty [Cummins] started brilliantly, he is the best in the world for a reason and he showed that this morning.”



The tourists started the day with skipper Kane Williamson and new opener Tom Blundell already back in the sheds after Cummins and Pattinson had struck in the final hour of play on day two.

Cummins had Blundell caught behind for just 15, while the returning Pattinson had the dangerous Williamson caught by Tim Paine for nine after he skyed a big hit.

Australia’s big lead came after Travis Head became the first South Australian-born player since Andrew Hilditch in 1984 to score a Test ton at the MCG.

Head’s 114 off 234 balls came after he’d been tipped to be the man dropped if Australia had opted for five bowlers in this Test, although his skipper Paine told cricket.com.au that it was mostly a feint to upset New Zealand.