Second Test: Australia sets big total as Head snares century

Second Test, day two, MCG

First innings: Australia 5-440

Head 104, Pattinson 0

Australia is batting New Zealand out of the second Test at the MCG, with Travis Head and skipper Tim Paine sharing a 150-run partnership and pushing the first innings total past 400.

Head scored his second century in his 16th Test after a patient innings when he initially supported Steve Smith.

Paine was aggressive after coming to the crease when Smith failed to reach his first ton of the summer.

Australia went to tea at 5-431, but in the chase for quick runs after the break Paine fell lbw to Neil Wagner for 79 after a DRS review and Mitchell Starc was caught for one.

Smith fell to another short ball to be out for 85 to a brilliant catch by Henry Nicholls off the bowling of Neil Wagner.

The world’s No.1 batsman had struggled to break free in the opening hour of play, with the New Zealand bowlers persisting with a short ball attack that eventually paid off when a lifting delivery caught the shoulder of Smith’s bat.

Running backwards, Nicholls caught the ball one-handed in gully to have Smith again falling to a short ball.

Earlier, opener David Warner said the home side had to be smart and patient as they look to build a bigger total on the second day of the Second Test at the MCG.

Warner – who made 41 off 64 balls on Thursday before being caught in slips off Neil Wagner – said the much maligned MCG pitch was a challenge for the batsmen.

“If you put it in that five to six metre length it had a little bit in it,” Warner told Channel Seven before the start of play.

You never really felt like you were in. We did all the hard work. Smithy has done really well.



“Hopefully he and Travis Head can come out today and continue that partnership and be patient.”

“We’ve got to come out here and continue that today, obviously we know the tactics that they are going to bring you know we are going to have to be patient and try and move the game one way forward, but in saying that we have got to try and be smart with that.”

With Australia resuming on 4-257, Smith opened day two by smashing three runs off the first ball starting on 77, with Travis Head on 25.

It was slow going thereafter, with a snails pace run rate and the Black Caps persevering with their short ball attack.

More than 80,000 people packed into the MCG for Thursday’s opening day, with more than 16,000 travelling from New Zealand for their first Boxing Day appearance since 1987.

Cricket Australia has taken notice, saying it will not be waiting so long again to host the Black Caps at the MCG.

“We are already having some high-level discussions around the cricket calendar from 2023 to 2031 and we absolutely hope and look forward to hosting New Zealand at a Boxing Day Test well before another 32 years pass,” Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said.