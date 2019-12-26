Second Test: Australia sent in, Black Caps snare openers

Second Test, MCG, day one

First innings: Australia 2-67 at lunch

Labuschagne 23, Smith 1

New Zealand has taken the key wickets of the Australian openers on day one of the second Test after sending the home side into bat on the controversial MCG deck.

The tourists won the toss and made the most of it, with Joe Burns clean bowled middle stump on his first ball from returning paceman Trent Boult.

Australia looked in strife at 1-1, but David Warner was joined by Marnus Labuschagne and the pair steadied as the pitch started to warm up as the morning progressed.

Warner looked set, but on 41 off 63 balls he was drawn into a shot off Neil Wagner and edged the ball to Tim Southee who took a one-handed catch in slips.

At lunch Australia was 2-67, with Steve Smith taking some punishment and complaining to the umpires about dead balls being called when he was hit trying to evade short pitched balls. Boult had figures of 1-23 and Wagner 1-10.

Australia made only one change to its team, bringing paceman James Pattinson in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, with batsman Travis Head keeping his spot after earlier being expected to miss out in favour of another bowler.

Australia skipper Tim Paine had inspected the pitch on Thursday morning and a green tinge suggested a more traditional batting line-up was in order.

Boult was back from injury for New Zealand and Tom Blundell is also a new selection to open the batting.

Before the match Pattinson told Channel Seven that he was thrilled to return to the Australian team for the MCG Test.

“[It’s] pretty special,” he said. “Ecstatic, it is going to be a massive crowd. I was pumped get out there … I was working towards getting back to Test cricket and planning Boxing Day.

“Hopefully I can do Australia proud … It’s a special time of year and nothing better than the Boxing day Test.”

The tourists are keen to level the series after being thrashed in Perth when Australia set a huge first innings total.

It is the Black Caps’ first Test at the MCG for 32 years – the last Boxing Day Test between the nations in 1987 resulted in a draw.

“There’s a sense of romance about being involved in the Boxing Day Test,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said on Wednesday.

“I know we always play cricket on Boxing Day, but I think there’s only one Boxing Day Test and it’s the one over here.

“At the same time, it’s sort of removing a little bit of that (hype) and bringing the focus back to the cricket.

“Perth was tough and Australia were very good and tactically sound. It’s important we learn from some bits of Perth.”