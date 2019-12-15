First Test: Australia failing to find quick runs on day four

First Test: Australia v New Zealand, Perth, day three

First innings: Australia 416, New Zealand 166

Second innings: Australia 8-197

Starc 8, Lyon 0

Australia is still making hard work of building an even bigger first innings lead as New Zealand seeks to salvage the first Test in Perth.

Pat Cummins and Matthew Wade resumed on day four with the home side on 6-167, a lead of 417 runs.

With Australia looking to hold time in the middle as the pitch bakes in the searing heat, Cummins was caught by BJ Watling off the bowling of Neil Wagner for just 13, with the lead extended only to 430.

Soon after Matthew Wade went for 17, caught at deep square bowled Colin de Grandhomme.

The batsman seemed to be caught between trying to hold on rather than score runs, with former Australian skipper critical on Channel Seven of the lack of urgency in pushing the scoreboard forward.

Australia had collapsed on Saturday night under lights, with five wickets falling for 29 runs.

After his stellar Ashes series, Steve Smith’s lean spell this summer continued, raising questions about perhaps one weakness in his armory – the short ball.

Smith fell again to a short delivery in the first Test against New Zealand on Sunday, with Neil Wagner forcing a shot to Tim Southee for just 16.

The former skipper had entered the Australian summer having never gone three consecutive Tests without scoring a half-century during his entire career.

No other batsman in the game’s history who has averaged above 50 and has played 20 or more Tests has achieved such a feat.

Even the great Sir Donald Bradman went three straight Tests without a half-century in the 1934 Ashes – the only time in his career.

He responded by cracking 304 and 244 in his next two innings.

Smith was starved of opportunities in the 2-0 series win over Pakistan, scoring four and 36 in his only two digs.

It meant the pressure was on Smith to get back to his run-scoring ways in the day-night Test against NZ at Optus Stadium.

Smith scored a painstaking 43 off 164 balls in the first innings before falling to a leg trap when trying to pull Neil Wagner.

And the 71-Test veteran was out for just 16 in the second dig, when he pulled Wagner to square leg.

The run of three straight Tests without a half-century is a far cry from his Ashes heroics, when he plundered 774 runs at an average of 110.6.

Smith is still viewed as the best batsman in the world despite his recent lean spell, but all eyes will be on him during the Boxing Day Test to see if he can end his drought of half-centuries.

Australian opener Joe Burns is also trying to regain his best form, and insists batters are getting more accustomed to facing the pink ball at night – even if the constant flow of wickets suggests otherwise.

Australia lost five wickets in the post-dinner session on Saturday night, after the Black Caps lost six under lights on Friday.

On average more than three wickets have been taken in each night session this summer, as opposed to 2.5 during the day.

Burns himself finally found some joy against the pink ball on Saturday night.

His 53 was his first half-century against it at Test level. He also only averages 19.35 in 11 day-night first-class matches after enduring a tough run against the pink in the Sheffield Shield.

But the right-hander said that the more regularly batsmen come up against it, the easier it has become to face.

“I’ve certainly found this Test match, given the continuity we have had with the pink ball, it has become a lot easier to pick up,” Burns said.

It’s one of those things, the more you expose yourself to anything the easier it becomes. You’re really clear with how you want to play it.



“I don’t think here the night session becomes harder from a visibility or swing perspective. I think we have seen swing consistently through the day.

“I think it’s more the wickets where you get dew on the surface, in Adelaide and Brisbane, you find the wicket quickens up.”

Australia at least have the advantage of having played more day-night cricket than any other nation, going for a perfect seven-from-seven record against the pink ball in Perth.

While they were able to keep the momentum going at night after their big win over Pakistan last week, it has been much longer between drinks for New Zealand.

Their last day-night Test came two seasons ago, and they have not played any pink-ball cricket at first-class level since.

In turn, Ross Taylor admitted he had not found it as easy despite fighting through the night session on Friday as part of his 80.

“Cricket is about watching the seam and seeing what position the bowlers are putting it in,” he said.

“And I think when you’re batting under lights, that becomes a lot more difficult and I definitely can’t see the seam as much as during the day.”

-with AAP