Calf injury forces New Zealand paceman out for remainder of first Test

First Test New Zealand v Australia – Perth

First innings: Australia 4-262, first session, day two

Labuschagne, 120; Head 24

New Zealand has resumed its attack on the Australian batsmen in searing heat in Perth, but it is without paceman Lockie Ferguson who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

Scans on Friday confirmed the Test debutant suffered a calf strain while bowling on day one and he will not bowl again although he will be available to bat.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday became the first Australian in 72 years [since Donald Bradman] to follow his maiden Test century with two tons in his next two innings.

The home side started day two on 4-248, with Labuschagne on 110 and Travis Head the other not out batsman on 20.

The pair navigated the first half hour watchfully and without major incident.

The Black Caps attack is now severely weakened, with Trent Boult ruled out before the match with a side strain.

Teammate Neil Wagner says he is gutted for Ferguson, who left the field during the middle session on day one. The 28-year-old had bowled with ferocity and speed up until that point

“Gutted ain’t it. It’s pretty heartbreaking for him,” Wagner said after Thursday’s play.

“I know he’ll be devastated as well. We all sort of obviously get right behind him. Hopefully it’s not too bad.

“We haven’t heard anything back yet. Hopefully, you know it’s good or better news than what everyone is suspecting.

“He’s a quality player and we would have loved to see him bowl more and see what he could have done.”

Ferguson finished the day with 0-47 off 11 overs.

He would have snared the prized scalp of Steve Smith had Tom Latham held onto a tricky catch at second slip.

Temperatures of about 40 degrees are forecast for the next three days and Labuschagne said Ferguson’s absence would boost Australia’s victory hopes.

“They do have an allrounder in their side so that does lighten the load a little. But it is a massive advantage (for us),” Labuschagne said.

-with AAP