Sport Cricket First Test: Labuschagne, Smith rebuild Australian innings in Perth heat
Updated:

First Test: Labuschagne, Smith rebuild Australian innings in Perth heat

Marnus Labuschagne does his best to escape the heat on day one of the First Test in Perth on Thursday. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

First Test New Zealand v Australia – Perth

First innings: Australia 2-160, dinner, day one

Labuschagne 68, Smith 31 

A half-century by Marnus Labuschagne is again piloting Australia to a respectable total at the end of the second session on day one of the First Test against New Zealand in searing Perth heat.

The Queenslander, who compiled his sixth 50 in 12 Tests, and Steve Smith put together a 50-run partnership to steady the ship before the dinner break and the challenge of battling the pink ball under lights.

Smith was lucky to survive a dropped catch at second slip by Tom Latham when he was 19.

The unlucky bowler was Test debutant Lockie Ferguson (0-47), whose first four overs went for 26 runs, and included five wides in his second over.

Batting in temperatures verging on 40 degrees Celsius, Australia was reduced from 0-41 to 2-75 after Joe Burns was adjudged leg before wicket for nine, and fellow opener David Warner (43) fell to a spectacular caught-and-bowled catch by paceman Neil Wagner (1-30).

Warner bunted back a full toss that never rose above shin height to the left-armed Wagner, who took a one-handed catch as he fell to his right.

Burns could count himself unlucky with his dismissal by Colin de Grandhomme (1-18).

He paid the price for not reviewing the umpire’s verdict, with ball-tracking later showing the decision would have been overturned as it was deemed to be missing leg stump.

Earlier, Australian skipper Tim Paine has backed his batsmen to set up a big score in the first Test against New Zealand in Perth.

Paine won the toss and decided with the high temperatures to bat on the fast and bouncy Optus Stadium pitch.

New Zealand lost paceman Trent Boult to a side strain, despite having got through two training sessions in the lead up to the Test this week

Australia was again unchanged.

Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat. Photo: AAP

Australian batsman Travis Head told Channel Seven before the match that the home side has a lot of faith in the batsmen to deliver.

“It is fantastic,” Head said.

“They put on a show [against Pakistan]. It’s about … taking momentum into today. I have had a couple of weeks [rest], haven’t had to do much.

“I prepared really well at home. I get the opportunity [here] … As the heat goes on, we will see. It looks like there is a little bit more grass coverage. We can’t see the cracks as much as we did last year.”

Both sides held a minute’s silence before the match to remember those who died in the New Zealand volcano disaster earlier in the week.

Trending Now

Angry Westpac shareholders deliver second strike on executive pay
Harvey Weinstein reaches $37m settlement with accusers
Liam Gallagher’s Melbourne show shut down mid-song
david bellamy dies
Broadcaster and naturalist David Bellamy dies
Karl Stefanovic Georgie Gardner
Karl Stefanovic launches defamation action over salary stories
NZ to attempt dangerous retrieval mission ‘at first light’, despite risk of another eruption