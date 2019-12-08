Brisbane Heat players have lauded their club’s winning culture in the aftermath of their back-to-back WBBL title win against Adelaide Strikers at Allan Border Field.

Heat reached its 162-run target with 11 balls to spare on Sunday after a dominant season and a finals series in which it always looked the strongest team.

Chasing the Strikers’ 5-162, Beth Mooney (56 off 45 balls) and Laura Harris (19 off 11) saw the home side to the target with the loss of four wickets.

Harris hit the winning runs for the second year in a row, and told Channel Seven after the game that it was a thrilling feeling.

“I’m lost for words, really, two years in row, it is pretty bloody good,” Harris said.

It’s the second year in a row Mooney has made a half-century in WBBL finals after her 65 in last year’s upset win over Sydney Sixers.

The 25-year-old ends the tournament with 743 runs at an average of 74.30, including nine half-centuries.

Mooney, however, said credit for the team’s achievement comes down to Short’s leadership and the three-word slogan inspired by the top brass at AFL premiers Richmond.

“Kirby’s done a lot of work with the Richmond leadership mentoring people there with Trent Cotchin and the coach (Damien Hardwick) and people like that and they sort of came up with that together,” Mooney said.

“She came back and wanted us to have something that made us not forget where we’ve come from and the people that have been before us but make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned.

It’s easy when you’ve won a championship to sort of rest on your laurels but I think this year we just wanted to keep getting better and better because once you’ve started winning people start to hunt you.’’



Earlier, Adelaide’s Amanda-Jade Wellington made 55 off 33 deliveries to lift the Strikers from 5-93 to 7-161 off their 20 overs.

Sent in by Heat, Adelaide suffered an early setback when star all-rounder Sophie Devine fell in the second over for just five.

In a surprise move, Georgia Prestwidge (2-24) took the new ball and it paid off with Devine top-edging the fast bowler to deep third man in a crucial early blow.

It meant Devine finished with 769 runs at 76.90 for the tournament, just eight behind Ellyse Perry’s record tally for a season of 777 from last year’s competition.

A 59-run, second-wicket partnership between Tahlia McGrath (33) and Suzie Bates (27) steadied the Strikers, but the pair fell in quick succession to leave the Strikers at 3-67.

A brilliant stumping by Heat wicketkeeper Mooney saw off Katie Mack (6), before Bridget Patterson (12) holed out off Prestwidge to leave the Strikers reeling at 5-93 in the 14th over.

Wellington combined with Tegan McPharlin (18) to lift the Strikers to a defendable total as they chased their first WBBL title.

