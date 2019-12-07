Sport Cricket ‘Too dangerous’: Fiasco at the MCG as bad pitch sees Shield game suspended
Too dangerous: A midfield meeting between umpires, players and officials about the MCG pitch conditions. Photo: AAP
Play has been suspended in a dramatic Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG because of dangerous pitch conditions.

Western Australian batsmen Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis were all hit by deliveries from Victoria’s quicks, which rose sharply and unexpectedly on a lively day-one deck.

Match officials called a halt to play 45 minutes into the second session when a fierce Andrew Fekete delivery fired into Stoinis’ ribs.

WA were 3-89 when play was stopped, with Peter Siddle (3-21) doing most of the damage.

Siddle rattled both Marsh and Stoinis with nasty rising deliveries that crashed into their helmets during fearsome spells either side of the lunch break.

Both batsmen were assessed by medical staff before carrying on.

Earlier, inexperienced opener Jake Carder (44) survived the opening session to steer WA to 1-77 at lunch before falling victim to Siddle in the second over after the break.

There has been no official word on when, if at all, play will resume.

Match referee Bob Parry said the game had not been called off, and they were treating the suspension similar to a rain delay.

Captains, coaches, umpires and curators were meeting to determine a course of action.

The situation presents a real concern for MCG management less than three weeks out from the Boxing Day Test.

