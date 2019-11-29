Australia uncovers two new stars, Labuschagne and a reborn Warner

Australia has all but uncovered two new batting stars this summer, with Marnus Labuschagne’s stunning start to his career being match by the added bonus of a reborn David Warner.

After the pair set up Australia’s first Test win at the Gabba with big centuries, they again moved to bat Pakistan out of the second Test on the first day in Adelaide.

At stumps Australia was 1-302, with Warner on 166 off 228 balls – and Labuschagne on 126 off 203 balls.

Labuschagne was thrilled with the 296-run partnership telling Channel Seven as he came off the field that “it was wonderful to be out here with Dave, to put on a big partnership, I am really happy”.

“We were running hard, I love the intensity of the crease, it’s real fun,” the 25 year old said.

Warner was full of praise for his young teammate.

“He has taken the bowlers on, it is like he has started off where he started at the Gabba,” he said. “Hopefully we will come out tomorrow and put more runs on the board.

There’s certainly no place like home for Warner, with the Australian opener’s horror Ashes run now a distant memory as he returns to his favourite pitches where he can monster the bowlers.

He averages 62.73 in Australian Tests and only 34.50 when on tour.

After scoring only 95 runs in England, Warner has hardly put a step wrong against Pakistan, albeit on pitches that have given the bowlers little assistance.

HIs heroics under lights in Adelaide marked back-to-back innings of over 150.

Coming off the field at the main break, Warner had told Channel Seven that he was targeting a stand until day two.

“It is about knowing your game, the plans and how they want to get you out,” he said.

“I have been disciplined so far.”

Labuschagne was also solid throughout, having grabbed his chance to bat at No.3 in England when Steve Smith was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the Ashes.

Until that point Labuschagne averaged just 26.25 in Test cricket, but he’s since made more than 600 runs at an average of above 80.

After a watchful start he clipped anything that strayed too straight to the legside boundary, and grew more aggressive as the evening went on.

Labuschagne crunched three impressive pull shots off debutant Muhammad Musa that sent the ball racing to the boundary, and delicately late cut the spinners behind point.

The triple figures came up when he worked Yasir Shah to midwicket for two, triggering an emphatic celebration before he embraced Warner.

The knock continues a golden run for the Queenslander who has now hit scores of above 50 in seven of his past 12 innings.

After Tim Paine won the toss, the unchanged Australian side lost Joe Burns for four in the opening overs.

Pakistan brought in Musa and Mohammad Abbas for the match after being trounced in Perth, but only paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-48) posed a threat all day.

He beat Burns on both sides of the bat with the first two balls of the day, and had him caught behind.

Pakistan had been seeking its first Test win on Australian soil since 1995, having lost 13 in a row. After only one day that looks a forlorn hope.

-with AAP