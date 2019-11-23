Cricket: Australia turns screws as Labuschagne hits maiden century

First Test, day three, Gabba, Brisbane

First innings: Pakistan 240, Australia 5-32

Labuschagne 171, Paine 13

Australia has pushed past 500 on day three of the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba as the home side looks to bat the tourists out of the match.

Pakistan fought back in the morning session, removing David Warner and Steve Smith, but Australia has still built a commanding lead over Pakistan’s first innings of 240.

Marnus Labuschagne took up the cudgels and hit his maiden Test century in his 10th innings, with Matthew Wade also making a half-century.

The World No.1 batsman Steve Smith was sensationally knocked over for just four runs by Yasir Shah after Warner had fallen for 154.

Warner looked out of sorts after his big innings on Friday, caught behind to teenage debutante Naseem Shah.

Naseem had thought he’d snared Warner for 56 shortly after lunch at the on the second day, before the third umpire via replays ruled he had overstepped.

Resuming at 1-312, Australia moved quickly to pass 350 without loss before Warner was surprised by Naseem’s rising bouncer and featured it behind to Rizwan.

Labuschagne was given out lbw on 93, but, with bat involved, immediately reviewed and it was overturned.

He made the most of his opportunity, pushing past 150 and sharing a 110 run partnership with Wade before the latter was caught behind for 60 off 97 balls.

Travis Head then came in for a quickfire 24 off 29 balls before he was caught behind trying to flick a ball down the legside.

On Friday, Warner’s 222-run partnership with Joe Burns – who was agonisingly bowled for 99 – was the pair’s fourth century stand in 10 innings together.

They average more than 50 as a combination and at the Gabba their record is even stronger, with their 620 runs combined in three innings at the ground the most productive of any pairing in history.

Warner told reporters after the match that he’d put his Ashes failure behind him and had not felt any pressure as he sought to play himself back into form.

“I wasn’t out of form, I was out of runs,” Warner said. “Today I had a little bit of luck. That’s what you need in the game. Over there I didn’t have much luck at all.”

Warner said that the Cape Town ball tampering suspension had one upside, which was spending more time with his family.

To have that time off and the time to reflect, and just get away from the game … there is a lot more to life than just cricket …

“You don’t get that when you’re travelling all the time. I really enjoyed that time off. Obviously I’m back now and I’ve got to keep working hard and keep being respectful of the game because it can bite you on the backside very fast.”

-with AAP