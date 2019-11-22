Warner gets a life as Pakistan teen loses first scalp to no ball

First Test, day two, Gabba, Brisbane

First innings: Pakistan 240, Australia 0-195

Warner 99, Burns 87

Australian openers David Warner and Joe Burns have put Australia in a commanding position on the second day of the first Test at the Gabba, with the former vice captain putting his Ashes woes behind him to notch 99.

Warner was on song early, but escaped a lapse of concentration on 56, being given out caught behind only to discover Pakistan teenage debutante Naseem Shah had overstepped his mark.

Warner opened the batting on Australian soil for the first time in two years and batted with determined aggression throughout the morning session.

Partnered by Joe Burns, who returned to the team after being overlooked for the Ashes, the openers were 0-100 at lunch.

Warner knocked up his 50 off 78 balls and resumed after the break on 52 and Burns on 41. They went to the tea break on 99 and 87 respectively.

Soon after Warner was given out after another Naseem thunderbolt, but replays showed the debutante was well over the line and Warner was recalled

The opening overs of the innings were nervous ones for Burns, with a feathered ball behind not picked up by the Pakistan wicketkeeper and a close call run out opportunity.

Naseem was brought into the attack when Australia was 0-34 and bowled as fast as 147 kmh before tiring late in his spell.

He went to the tea break with figures of 0-47.

16-year-old Naseem Shah, there, bowling his second ball in Test cricket at 91.7mph 🔥 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/xJYoxqh8p5 — The Sports Code (@TheSportCode) November 22, 2019

Naseem on Thursday became the youngest man to make a Test debut in Australia when he went out to bat and managed to avoid becoming a victim of a Mitchell Starc hat trick.

His nervous, awkward prod hit the inside edge and somehow missed the stumps, then he was almost run-out when batting partner Asad Shafiq sent him scrambling back into his crease.

Naseem then ducked some well-directed bouncers and bravely drove Starc down the ground before becoming the final wicket to fall as Pakistan finished with 240.

The tearaway quick, on the back of just seven first-class games, has been compared to Dennis Lillee and was in tears when accepting his cap from Waqar Younis earlier in the day.

New bowling coach Waqar is a massive fan of Naseem’s though and, having admired his strength while mourning with his mother’s death last week, says he’s ready to show what he has got.

“The last week or so, it’s been really tough on him and all we did was give him a soothing hug, kept our arms around him,” Waqar said on Fox Cricket.

“We wanted to send him back for the funeral but his family, his brothers said you can’t really make it in time, so stay back (in Australia).

“Since then he’s been really strong actually, so I’m looking really forward for him to run in and bowl some good deliveries.”

Emotional debut for Naseem Shah. In some way or the other, when we achieve something, we want our parents to be proud of us. His mother could not see him wear a Pakistan cap but InshAllah he will make her proud. #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3Z7SiSitBs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 21, 2019

Waqar was plucked from obscurity to debut for Pakistan at 17 but says Naseem, identified at the late Abdul Qadir’s academy, was different.

“He’s come through some under-15s, played some first class games (taking 27 wickets at 16.66) and he’s much better than me when I was his age,” Waqar said.

“What he presents … he’s very smart, knows exactly what he’s doing with the ball and that’s why we chucked him in Test cricket.”

Confidence doesn’t appear to be an issue either, according to 33-year-old Asad.

“I think he was giving me advice,” he said of their brief but eventful partnership. He is confident enough. Before the game he was very confident and it shows very good things. He is a very strong character and that will help in his bowling.”

-with AAP