Cricket: Australian bowlers bounce back from slow start to dismiss Pakistan for 240

Australia’s bowling attack has rebounded from a slow start to dismiss Pakistan for 240 late on day one of the First Test at the Gabba on Thursday.

Having gone to lunch wicketless as Pakistan reached 0-75, the much-vaunted Australian bowling attack took 4-3 in a seven-over blitz on Thursday afternoon.

Pakistan openers Azhar Ali and Shan Masoon had become the first tourists to bat through the opening session of a Test at the Gabba without loss, but momentum soon switched dramatically.

Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets and Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc each claimed one, before spinner Nathan Lyon also joined the party to leave the tourists reeling at 5-94.

Cummins finished with figures of 3-60 in his first home Test since claiming the mantle of the world’s best bowler.

He was fortunate to have Muhammad Rizwan caught behind after tea off what appeared to be a no-ball.

English third umpire Michael Gough watched several replays of the Aussie quick’s foot landing on the line, before declaring it a fair delivery and Muhammad was sent on his way.

Starc also had 4-52 and went within a whisker of a hat-trick, before claiming the final wicket on what proved to be the final ball of the opening day.

The left-arm quick showed again why he is the world’s most dangerous bowler against tailenders.

He produced a ripper to clean up Yasir Shah via a late-inswinging yorker with the second new ball, before having Shaheen Shah Afridi caught behind next ball.

The left-armer was unlucky not to claim a hat-trick, with 16-year-old debutant Naseem Shah inside edging a ball past his stumps to deny Starc.

Cummins produced a beauty to beat the resilient defence of Asad Shafiq, cutting a ball back between bat and pad.

It ended a resolute 134-ball innings from the Pakistani No.4, with his 76 keeping the tourists in the battle in the last session.

Just 13,561 paying spectators watched Pakistan battle a patient Australian bowling attack on Thursday.

Not since 2015 has the Gabba hosted the first Test of the summer against a side other than England, when a day-one crowd of 16,181 watched Australia and New Zealand.

Pakistan is attempting to claim a first Test win in Australia since 1995 in this two-Test series.

It has never won a series in the country from 12 attempts, nor won at the Gabba, with the Aussies unbeaten at the ground against any team in Test cricket since 1988.

-with AAP