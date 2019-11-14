Will Pucovski has asked not to be considered for selection in the Australian squad for the first Test against Pakistan, citing mental health reasons.

The highly-talented but untried 21-year-old informed team management of his decision in Perth on Tuesday evening, after which they agreed he could finish Australia A’s three-day tour game against Pakistan.

Cricket Australia says it fully supports Pucovski’s decision, which will at least count him out of the first Test at the Gabba starting on November 21.

National teams boss Ben Oliver said on Thursday morning CA applauded Pucovski “for having the courage to discuss his situation”.

“Will’s decision not to nominate for Test selection was the right one in the circumstances and one that everyone in the Australian cricket family supports,” Oliver said.

“By Will bravely taking this position, he will undoubtedly inspire others facing similar challenges to speak up and take positive steps towards improving their mental wellbeing.”

Pucovski also withdrew from the Test squad against Sri Lanka back in February for mental health reasons.

My heart sank hearing about Will Pucovski’s struggles with his mental health. Anyone, anytime can be stricken. It’s so debilitating and disorienting and often hard to explain. The best remedy is love and understanding – and a good doctor 🙏 — Francis Leach (@SaintFrankly) November 13, 2019

Chief selector Trevor Hohns is scheduled to unveil Australia’s 14-man squad for the two-Test series in Perth at 11am local time (1400 AEDT).

He and national coach Justin Langer had initially planned to name 12 players but CA confirmed late on Wednesday there had been a change of heart.

It is argued the last-minute call reflected a lack of confidence after Australia A’s Test hopefuls crumbled in the tour match at Optus Stadium.

Australia A were 9-57 in their first innings before Cameron Bancroft and Riley Meredith’s 10th-wicket partnership bolstered the total to 122.

There had been a growing expectation Pucovski would be named for the Test squad after being moved down the order for Australia A’s second innings, having earlier had a lengthy sideline conversation with Langer.

Travis Head had been competing with him for the vacant middle-order post and it was thought both might be included in the expanded squad.

The 14 could also provide selectors with some flexibility around the vacant opener slot, with none of Joe Burns, Marcus Harris or Usman Khawaja having made an irresistible case to partner David Warner at the Gabba.

Mitchell Starc’s fiery recent form has him tipped to play at the Gabba ahead of fellow quick James Pattinson.

Australia and Pakistan will also square off in a pink-ball day-night clash at Adelaide Oval starting November 29.

Possible Australia squad members: David Warner, Joe Burns, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

-AAP