David Warner smashes 100 in opening T20 as Australia routs Sri Lanka

Opening batsman David Warner has hammered his maiden Twenty20 international century for Australia, in a crushing 134-run win against Sri Lanka in Adelaide.

Warner’s unbeaten 100 from 56 balls on Sunday underpinned Australia’s imposing 2-233 – the nation’s fourth-highest score in T20 cricket and best on home soil.

In reply, Sri Lanka stumbled to 9-99 as Australia emphatically took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

The winning margin is – by runs – the third-largest in a T20 international between Test nations.

Pakistan’s 143-run victory against the West Indies last year is the biggest.

Warner, on his 33rd birthday and in his first home international since being banned for ball tampering, leapt wildly into the air on reaching his milestone from the last ball of Australia’s innings.

Captain Aaron Finch (64 from 36 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (62 from 28) also cracked half-centuries in the opening match of the three-game series.

The trio made a mess of wayward quick Kasun Rajitha, who finished with 0-75 – the most runs conceded in a four-over spell in T20 internationals.

Warner reached his ton from the last ball of the innings, in a knock featuring 10 fours and four sixes, surpassing his previous best T20 international score of 90 not out.

He’s the fourth Australian to hit a T20 international century, after Maxwell (three times), Finch (two) and Shane Watson (one).

The left-hander set the tone with Finch in a savage opening partnership of 122 runs from just 10.5 overs.

The opening pair reached their half-centuries in the same over, both by smacking consecutive sixes from Rajitha.

Finch, whose knock featured eight fours and three sixes, was caught at deep midwicket in the next over from left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan (1-41 from four overs).

Maxwell joined Warner and the pair put on 107 runs from only 52 balls.

Maxwell was dismissed in the last over and Warner, on the final ball of the innings, prodded into the off-side for a single to bring up his century.

Sri Lanka’s run chase was cruelled by early wickets. Its hopes were in tatters at 3-13 after 22 balls.

Australian pacemen Mitchell Starc (2-18) struck in the first over and Pat Cummins (2-27) was on a hat-trick in the fourth over but was denied the rare feat.

Spinners Adam Zampa (3-14) and Ashton Agar (1-13) were also wicket-takers as Dasun Shanaka top scored with 17.

The series continues on Wednesday in Brisbane, with the third and final game on Friday in Melbourne.

-AAP