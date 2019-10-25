Skipper Aaron Finch under injury cloud ahead of opening T20 match

Australia’s Twenty20 hierarchy is to devise contingency plans to appoint a stand-in captain amid regular skipper Aaron Finch’s battle with injury.

Finch is confident back spasms that, in turn, created a side strain will ease in time for him to play in Sunday’s opening T20 international against Sri Lanka in Adelaide.

But Finch said team leadership was to meet later on Friday to discuss a back-up plan, with joint vice-captains Pat Cummins and Alex Carey in the frame to step in.

“We will talk about that,” he said.

The two guys who are vice-captain, Alex and Pat, are both well placed to do it … will have no issues stepping in if need be.”



But the immediate back-up plans will not include former captain Steve Smith.

Smith and teammate David Warner will play their first home international in Adelaide on Sunday since both served one-year playing bans for the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March last year.

Smith was also banned for two years from leading Australia – a prohibition that does not end until March 29, 2020. He said on Friday he was unfazed by debate about whether he should be restored to the role.

“Not on my radar at all,” he said.

“Finchy and Painey are both doing terrific jobs so I’m enjoying playing and pretty chilled.”

Finch was hurt in Victoria’s opening Sheffield Shield game. He missed the next Shield match and also last Wednesday’s one-dayer against Western Australia.

“It was a bit of a back spasm and that started to get better and I felt a bit of a twinge in my side,” he said.

“As a result, I had a scan last Friday in Perth and [it found] just a little tear there.

“I’m still confident I will be right Sunday.”

The opening batsman said he would test his injury at Australian training later on Friday and again on Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term injury anyway regardless, it’s feeling better and better every day,” Finch said.

“It will just be a case of having a hit today, assessing how it goes, and having a hit tomorrow and keep reassessing each day.”

Sunday’s Adelaide Oval fixture is the opening match of a three-game T20 series against the Sri Lankans, with games in Brisbane on Wednesday and in Melbourne next Friday.

The Australians then host Pakistan in a three-match T20 series with games on November 3, 5 and 8.

