Ben Stokes’ wife has taken to social media to rubbish a report of a physical confrontation between the couple at the Professional Cricketers’ Association awards in London last week.

Stokes was a key player in England’s maiden World Cup triumph before repeating his heroics to help salvage an Ashes series draw with Australia.

On Tuesday, pictures emerged of Stokes and his wife Clare appearing to become involved in a physical altercation during the event at the Roundhouse in Camden.

However, Clare Stokes swiftly defended her husband in a Twitter post, which included a photo of her “squishing up” the cricketer’s face as a sign of “affection” as well as one of them together at the awards night.

“Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up!” she said on Twitter.

“Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other’s faces cos that’s how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later!”

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: “We have spoken with both Clare and Ben – as well as others in attendance – who have all clarified the innocent context behind the still photographs taken at last week’s PCA Awards.

“Whilst it is not the case here, we recognise that for the millions who are impacted by domestic violence, this is a very real and serious issue.”

