The Ashes: Australia ready to turn the screws on England bats

Josh Hazlewood is still shaking his head at how day two of the third Test turned out for Australia at Headingly.

“I can’t remember a day like this,” Hazlewood said after snaring 5-30, with Australia bowling England out for 67.

“When you wake up and see the sunshine (compared to overcast skies on day one), usually in England you think it’s a great day for batting.

“The first hour was fantastic and we just kept building.

Might be starting with a few scars there … I don’t think many teams are winning if one of their innings is 60 or 70 runs.”



Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten 53 then turned the screws on the hosts, with Australia to resume Saturday night (AEST) at 6-171, holding a 283-run lead.

England fought hard with the ball, especially Ben Stokes during a marathon spell in the final session.

Stokes delivered 15.2 overs, with the only respite during that uphill stint being four deliveries from an overworked Jofra Archer that prompted the express paceman to limp into the rooms with cramp.

Archer returned to field later on Friday, with England confident the setback is nothing serious.

Root, earlier out edging to Hazlewood for a second-ball duck, almost bowled Stokes to breaking point.

The exhausted allrounder sat down after dismissing Matthew Wade for 33 rather than celebrating the wicket, which came one ball after stump microphones picked up him groaning “f–––ing hell, this game” after a boundary.

Tim Paine’s team, who will retain the urn if they win at Headingley and take a 2-0 series lead.

Batting coach Graham Thorpe insists England are not out of the third Ashes Test despite their embarrassing performance at Headingley on Friday.

Thorpe admitted there was no excuse for his side’s feeble batting effort.

“We’re disappointed with the way in which we batted, It’s tough to take in the dressing room when it happens,” Thorpe said.

“At the end of the day they’re 283 ahead so what I would say is the game is not over from this position.

“If we can knock them over in the morning, I’ve seen Test cricket have some strange endings.”

Headingley has seen big fourth-innings run chases in recent times; In 2001 England hunted down 315 on the final day to shock Australia and two years ago the West Indies scored 322 to seal a memorable win.

But Thorpe insists England do boast the talent to make amends and warned Australia not to believe the match is over.

“Sportspeople always have to be very optimistic when you have an opportunity still to do something,” he said. “That’s what we hope can present itself to us tomorrow.

First of all we’ve got to try to get those four wickets and if we can keep them to 320-330, a few of our lads can put their hand up and do something special.



“I always believe that is capable. But we have to try to find generally a bit more consistency with our play going forward in Test cricket.

“These guys want to perform but they have to be able to do better. It’s as simple as that.

“There’s no point us getting out of bed in the morning if we don’t think we can do something special.”

-with AAP